SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is launching a traffic study along the West Fourth Street Corridor and asking residents to share their experiences.

Input from residents who travel along West Fourth Street, from Hamilton Boulevard on the east to War Eagle Park on the west, ending at Fieldcrest Drive. The city said in a statement that the feedback "will be used to evaluate safety and efficiency to better serve all users."

The online survey and map, which can be found at rebrand.ly/West-4th-Street, will be open for input through May 21

In addition to collecting public feedback, the study team will review crash history and traffic data. That information, along with the public feedback, will be the basis of a recommendation to the city for future improvements to this portion of West Fourth Street.