City of Akron, Iowa set to break ground on new family aquatic center

AKRON, IOWA — On Thursday night, the city of Akron will have something to celebrate.

According to a press release, city officials, Akron Park Board members and the Akron Aquatic Center Committee are hosting a groundbreaking party for the new Akron Family Aquatic Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 14. Per the release, construction is starting soon on the 150,000-gallon center and is expected to wrap in the summer of 2023.

"The entire community has stepped up over the past several years to raise funds for the new Akron Family Aquatic Center, so we want to celebrate with everyone as we begin the construction phase," Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes said in the release. "The new pool will be a tremendous resource for our growing community and we’re excited to see construction work underway."

The new facilities, which total more than 6,000 square feet, are replacing the Akron City Pool which had to be torn down in 2021 due to wear and water loss. Along with the pool itself, the center will also feature play structures, slides, a diving board and relaxation areas. Though the old pool was torn down, the concession stand (built in 2002) is sticking around and being remodeled.

"Along with a zero-depth entry, there will be steps and a wheelchair ramp into the pool making it ADA compliant with easier access by all ages and those with disabilities," the release said.

Along with the groundbreaking, the release noted that there will be a free ice cream social, water fights (hosted by Akron Fire-Rescue), a sponge toss game, yard games and a raffle.