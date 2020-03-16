City of Sioux City announces facility closures, event cancellations because of COVID-19 worries

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will be implementing some operational changes to support the call for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement released Monday, the city said these changes are in place to protect the health and safety of both employees and residents. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to use online services, pay by phone or utilize drop boxes when possible. Meetings with residents should be made by appointment only.
The following facilities will be closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure:
- Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center
- Sioux City Art Center
- Sioux City Public Library
- Cone Park
- IBP Ice Center
- Long Lines Family Recreation Center
- Tyson Events Center
- Orpheum Theater
Further information regarding city facilities and services are as follows:
- Airport: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released new guidelines allowing passenger to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. In addition, travelers with a state driver’s license that expired on March 1 or later who are not able to renew at their state Department of Motor Vehicles are allowed to use them for identification purposes at airport checkpoints. Visit tsa.gov/coronavirus for more information.
- Art Center: The Sioux City Art Center is closed effective March 16 and cancelled activities include group tours, concerts scheduled through April 11 and all planned classes and workshops at the Gilchrist Learning Center. Spring classes, originally scheduled to begin the week of March 23, are also cancelled. All students who have paid for spring classes will receive refunds. Education staff are working on a revised, shortened schedule of classes and workshops in the event that activities resume later in the spring.
- City Board and Commission meetings scheduled for the remainder of the month are cancelled, unless urgent business needs to be conducted.
- City Council meetings will continue with seating available for up to 50 people. Meetings will be broadcast live on Sparklight local access channel 56 and on YouTube.
- The Customer Service Center will waive all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until March 31. Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1 or by using the utility billing drop box located on Sixth Street on the north side of the library parking lot.
- Housing: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only by calling 712-279-6348 and use the online application.
- The Human Resources Department will extend application deadlines for job openings and rescheduling of Civil Service exams.
- Human Rights: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment. Call 712-279-6337.
- Parks & Recreation: The IBP Ice Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center are closed until further notice. No pickleball will be offered at Long Lines Family Recreation Center until further notice. The following recreation programs are cancelled: Youth Indoor Soccer, Women's Volleyball, Men's Basketball, Brunch with the Bunny, and Track Camp. All recreation program participants will receive a full or prorated refund depending on the program. The Litter Dash Community Cleanup event will be rescheduled for a later date. Contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 with questions.
- The Ravine Park Prescribed Burn open house scheduled for March 19 at the Cone Park Lodge has been postponed. Those with questions should contact Adam Rupe with JEO Consulting Group at 402-474-8742 or email arupe@jeo.com.
- Permits: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only. Call 712-279-5216.
- Public Libraries: All Sioux City Public Library buildings will be closed, effective March 17, until further notice. The Library is extending due dates on all materials currently checked out and waiving any fines accrued during this temporary closure. For a complete list of updates to library services and resources, visit SiouxCityLibrary.org/coronavirus.
- The Sioux City Public Museum and Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center are closed effective March 16 until further notice and cancelled activities include group tours, classes and public events.
- Rental inspections that are currently scheduled will be rescheduled and no inspections will be performed until after March 31.
- Transit: Buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces.
- Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theatre: Staff are working, in conjunction with the respective event partners, to reschedule all events between March 16 through March 31. Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets and visit tysoncenter.com or orpheumlive.com as well as the venue social media accounts for real-time updates on events. The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will remain open.
- Water: No water terminations will occur until March 30.