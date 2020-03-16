City of Sioux City announces facility closures, event cancellations

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will be implementing some operational changes to support the call for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Monday, the city said these changes are in place to protect the health and safety of both employees and residents. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to use online services, pay by phone or utilize drop boxes when possible. Meetings with residents should be made by appointment only.

The following facilities will be closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure:

Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

Sioux City Art Center

Sioux City Public Library

Cone Park

IBP Ice Center

Long Lines Family Recreation Center

Tyson Events Center

Orpheum Theater

Further information regarding city facilities and services are as follows: