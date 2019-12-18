You are the owner of this article.
City of Sioux City announces free holiday parking in ramps
City of Sioux City announces free holiday parking in ramps

Heritage Parking Ramp (copy)

The Heritage Parking Ramp at Third and Jones streets in Sioux City is shown. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will offer free parking in its downtown ramps during the holidays.

The four city ramps (Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing) will be free to use beginning Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. Visitors will have the same opportunity the following week, Dec. 30 – Jan. 2 (5 a.m.) for the New Year's holiday.

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free for the time between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 (5 a.m.).

Each parking ramp has skywalk accessibility to adjacent buildings.

Sioux City parking fines to increase Oct. 1

City officials suggest parking in one of four downtown ramps to avoid parking violations. The first hour is free, followed by a charge of 75 cents for each additional hour. The fine hikes are needed to provide increased revenue to service debt for repairs to ramps, the city said.

