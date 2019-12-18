City of Sioux City announces free holiday parking in ramps

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will offer free parking in its downtown ramps during the holidays.

The four city ramps (Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing) will be free to use beginning Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. Visitors will have the same opportunity the following week, Dec. 30 – Jan. 2 (5 a.m.) for the New Year's holiday.