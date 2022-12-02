City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities.
The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
