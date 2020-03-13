City of Sioux City announces operations updates amid COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to use online services as much as possible in light of the global spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued Friday afternoon, said city staff will continue to deliver services and work to ensure that environments remain safe for employees and residents. Procedures are in place for added daily cleaning and disinfecting efforts in all city facilities, including highly touched areas, such as door handles, counters, buses and computers. Additional hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

The statement said that as of 3 p.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County. The city continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.

The city provided the following services and facilities updates:

Airport: American Airlines shared an update available on flysux.com and the airport Facebook page regarding adjusted flight schedules, cleaning procedures, etc. Daily cleaning of commonly touched surfaces continues.

Art Center: The Hands On! Gallery is closed until further notice.

Convention Center: The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is postponed to May 3. The CEF of Siouxland event, Jehovas Witnesses Convention and Women's Night Out is cancelled.

Customer Service: City Hall will remain open, however, residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online or by phone at 279-6132 option 1.

Housing: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only. Use the online application.

Human Rights: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged by appointment only until March 27.

Parks & Recreation: The IBP Ice Center will be closed for all programming and rentals from March 8-13. The 10th Annual Curling Classic will proceed as scheduled.

The Long Lines Family Rec Center will be closed March 13-20 for court rentals and climbing wall reservations. Recreational programming is suspended for Long Lines and will be potentially made up at a later date.

Public Libraries: programming will be suspended beginning Monday. Games and puppets have been removed, groups in the meeting rooms are being limited and renewals and overdue fines are being extended. A book repository is available outside of each library location for returns.

Public Museum/Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center: The Big Dig! Fossil dig box is temporarily closed. History at High Noon and the Siouxland Street Project meeting is postponed to a date to be determined.

Transit: Buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces.

Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theatre: Staff are working, in conjunction with the respective event partners, to reschedule all events between March 13 and 31. Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets and visit tysoncenter.com or orpheumlive.com, as well as the venues' social media accounts, for real-time updates on events. The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will remain open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.