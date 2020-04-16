City of Sioux City announces South Glass Street closure

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of South Glass Street at the intersection of Lincoln Way on Thursday.
Traffic on Lincoln Way is to alternate and be reduced to one lane during the closure, which will allow city crews to make utility repairs.
The closure is anticipated to last until April 30. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Davidson's Auto Block
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Knoepfler historical photos
Knoepfler Historical Photos
William Warnock Co.
Sioux City Motor Sales Co.
Murray Cadillac
Ryal Miller Chevrolet
Stoddard Motor Co.
Wilson Motors
Vigen Motor Company
Carlin Motor Company
Hoak Motors
Bob Tagatz Pontiac
Salzness Buick
Senftner Volkswagen Porsche Audi
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.