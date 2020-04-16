You are the owner of this article.
City of Sioux City announces South Glass Street closure
City of Sioux City announces South Glass Street closure

Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of South Glass Street at the intersection of Lincoln Way on Thursday. 

Traffic on Lincoln Way is to alternate and be reduced to one lane during the closure, which will allow city crews to make utility repairs. 

The closure is anticipated to last until April 30. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure. 

