City of Sioux City announces traffic signal study

SIOUX CITY -- A traffic signal study will begin at Fourth Avenue and Lakeport Street next week.
The Sioux City Engineering Division announced in a statement that city crews anticipate changing these signals to red flash for Fourth Avenue and yellow flash for Lakeport Street starting on or about July 6 for 90 days. The signal is anticipated to be replaced with two-way stop controls.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
