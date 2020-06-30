You are the owner of this article.
City of Sioux City announces traffic signal study
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic signal study will begin at Fourth Avenue and Lakeport Street next week. 

The Sioux City Engineering Division announced in a statement that city crews anticipate changing these signals to red flash for Fourth Avenue and yellow flash for Lakeport Street starting on or about July 6 for 90 days. The signal is anticipated to be replaced with two-way stop controls.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

