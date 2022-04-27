City of Sioux City asks residents to voluntarily conserve water during drought conditions

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is asking residents to consider turning off the faucet when they brush their teeth, taking shorter showers and irrigating their lawns efficiently in effort to conserve water among moderate to severe drought conditions.

A lack of precipitation and runoff in the Missouri River's upper basin is causing lower river levels and directly impacting the city's well water supply.

"What we're seeing right now is significant lower levels in the supply wells, and we're having to valve them back a bit just to keep those wells in water," Sioux City Utilities Director Brad Puetz said Wednesday, during a news conference at City Hall. "Going into the summer months, what we're asking is voluntary water conservation from the citizens of Sioux City."

Active water conservation can reduce the need for the city to implement further steps in its water conservation plan, according to Puetz.

Under step 1 of the plan, which can be found on the city's website, some of the water conservation measures residents could be asked to take include watering yards only from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., minimizing or preferably stopping washing cars, refraining from filling or draining swimming pools and promptly repairing leaking plumbing fixtures.

"This step does not start step 1 of the conservation plan. We're trying to head it off as early as possible, asking citizens to conserve water in the home as much as possible," said Puetz, who reiterated that the city is not holding the public to any "stringent conservation levels" at this time.

Puetz doesn't expect incoming precipitation to significantly improve the situation locally or in the upper basin before the summer begins. By late May or early June, he said the city will be able to determine if step 1 or additional steps of the conservation plan need to be implemented.

South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes take Sioux City's water on an as needed basis, according to Puetz. He said the city is in contact with both of those communities about the situation. He noted that City of Sioux City departments are also being encouraged to conserve water.

"We're looking at reducing street cleaning and street flushing. Our hydrant flushing program will be on an as needed basis," he said. "We're going to do our part just as much as the citizens are to make sure that we do not need to implement any further steps, if possible."

