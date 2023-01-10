City of Sioux City department heads talk 2023 projects, priorities

SIOUX CITY — After two years of construction, the completion of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project is in sight.

Back in 2015, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the city submitted a request for quote for a master plan for the riverfront. Since then, he said a host of people, including generous donors, have worked to make the improvements a reality.

The Journal asked several city department heads about their top projects or priorities for the new year. Salvatore considers the completion of the riverfront development project to be among his department’s most noteworthy in 2023. Total construction costs came in at $12 million.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Salvatore said. “There’s a few finishing touches in the spring.”

Riverfront park development A new play structure is shown in Chris Larson Park in March 2022.

Additions to the riverfront include overlooks, two large pavilions, trails, an interactive water fountain, playground, basketball court, event lawn, plaza and dog park.

The grand opening event for the riverfront is slated to be held sometime in May.

Aviation focus

Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty’s said “some bright things are ahead for aviation” in Sioux City in 2023 and beyond.

In early November, city officials and business leaders broke ground on the opening of a $10.7 million aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport. That project is expected to be completed sometime in the fall.

“It’s really an exciting project, Dougherty said.

Aviation center rendering A rendering of a 40,000-square-foot aviation center that will be built at Sioux Gateway Airport is shown.

The 40,000-square-foot facility includes a flight academy and additional aviation operations. The aviation center was established through partnerships with Morningside University, Western Iowa Tech Community College and Oracle Aviation. The project, which was spearheaded by city officials and leaders at The Siouxland Initiative, includes hangar space, training classrooms and office facilities.

“At the same time, we’re working with the (185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard) on improvements to the airport that I think will increase the chances that we’ll see more growth with Air Guard and with the airport,” Dougherty said.

A strategic planning process took place between the Guard and the city-owned Sioux Gateway Airport, according to Dougherty, who said runway replacement, a new hangar and taxiway improvements are “crucial pieces.”

“That’s going to be the No. 1 issue that we take out to Washington this year,” he said. “Putting those things in place, there could be some growth at the Guard. Ensuring the long-term future of the Guard and the airport, you’re going to hear a lot about that this year.”

Internet access

Sioux City Library Internet for All Helen Rigdon, Sioux City Public Library Director, holds a chromebook computer, that is available for checkout at Aalfs Downtown Library on Fri…

Just days into the new year, the Sioux City Public Library began providing 900 iPads and Chromebooks and more than 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers to Sioux City cardholders.

The Internet for All Initiative, which kicked off at Aalfs Downtown Library on Friday and runs through the end of 2023, was made possible by more than $1 million in funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program to help schools and libraries address the gap for those who currently lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to online resources.

Helen Rigdon, Sioux City Public Library director, told the City Council on Monday that between 350 and 360 of the devices have already been checked out.

Roughly 19.5% of Sioux City residents don’t have a broadband internet connection in their home, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Sioux City Library Internet for All Library employee Lacey Fullerton talks with a patron while helping them check out an iPad and router at Aalfs Downtown Library on Friday. The …

During an interview last week, Rigdon told The Journal that the laptops and tablets can be checked out for three months at a time, while the routers are available for a year-long loan.

“I think it will help a lot of people who just don’t have access to it and maybe do already have jobs and their hours don’t coincide with the library’s to be able to come in and use it,” she said.

Rigdon said she also hopes the devices will help residents with research, homework, job applications and other forms that can only be filled out online. Some of the devices will also be available at various community organizations to provide access to those who don’t visit the library.

Downtown development

The revitalization of downtown buildings is slated to continue this year.

Dougherty said the renovation of the historic Badgerow Building is nearing completion. An Omaha developer is converting the long-vacant 12-story building into housing, office space and an upscale restaurant. Dougherty said leasing of the building’s spaces is anticipated to begin in the next 30 to 60 days.

“The pieces are falling into place in the downtown,” he said. “The Badgerow’s kind of like the Warrior (Hotel). It’s another big achievement for downtown that we can build off of and will lead to additional growth.”

Police priorities

The Sioux City Police Department has three underlying strategies in 2023: marketing the department’s professionalism, strengthening internal resources and creating a united atmosphere and environment.

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said actively planning for the future is “crucial” to maintaining the department’s reputation as a “progressive and service-oriented agency.”

“Following a strategic plan that is initiated by our citizens and staff to properly set agency priorities ensures the long-term health of the SCPD. The leadership of the Sioux City Police Department has regular meetings to further the ongoing strategic plan for the agency,” he said. “These plans were initiated following yearly city-wide town hall meetings, citizen surveys, input from the City Council, as well as meetings with the entire staff of the agency.”

Gill noted that the department is not afraid to make immediate changes to meet citizens’ needs.

“We continue to initiate organizational conversions that improve our response to crime and ability to follow the departmental mission statement,” he said. “We are very proud to admit how much citizen input drives the initiatives and direction of the agency.”