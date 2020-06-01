You are the owner of this article.
City of Sioux City extends waiving of late fees for utilities, parking fines amid COVID-19 pandemic
City of Sioux City extends waiving of late fees for utilities, parking fines amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City announced Monday that it will continue to waive late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines through June 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The previous grace period was scheduled to end after Sunday. 

Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, option 1, or by using the utility billing drop box located on Sixth Street on the north side of the library's parking lot. Drop boxes are also available at all Sioux City Hy-Vee stores and the northside Fareway.

