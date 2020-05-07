City of Sioux City facilities to remain closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City said in a statement Thursday that city facilities, including City Hall, offices and parks will remain closed to the general public until further notice.
The statement, which was released after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation reopening businesses, said conditions will be reviewed on May 15.
The city remains fully operational and staff may be reached by phone or email, according to the statement.
