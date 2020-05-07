You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City of Sioux City facilities to remain closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic
View Comments

City of Sioux City facilities to remain closed until further notice amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City said in a statement Thursday that city facilities, including City Hall, offices and parks will remain closed to the general public until further notice.

The statement, which was released after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation reopening businesses, said conditions will be reviewed on May 15. 

The city remains fully operational and staff may be reached by phone or email, according to the statement. 

Mayor Bob Scott: Sioux Cityans have done 'great job' limiting spread of COVID-19
Sioux City Hall, other city-run facilities to close as COVID-19 precaution
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News