City of Sioux City launches strategic planning survey

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is launching a strategic planning survey for residents and business owners.

The city said in a statement that the 10-minute survey, which can be found in English at surveymonkey.com/r/ZQDVHMQ, will help guide important conversations as the city develops its next five-year strategic plan.

"Citizens have the opportunity to shape the priorities and future of Sioux City by sharing insights on the initiatives and projects that matter most to them," the statement said.

The survey, which is open until May 6, is also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Amharic and Somali. Visit sioux-city.org to find the survey in multiple languages under the "government" tab and "strategic plan." Responses are anonymous.

