City of Sioux City, local builder partner to create affordable housing

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City has partnered with Kelly Construction to create additional affordable housing.

Three homes, which are located at 1109 W. 20th St., 2011 Center St., and 2015 Center St., were constructed using HOME Investment Partnership Program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a statement from the city, each house is approximately 850 square feet and includes two bedrooms, one bathroom and a one car garage. Space is available to add another bedroom, bathroom and living space in the lower level at a later date. Homes feature a modern design with an open floor plan. The sale price of each home is $165,000.

Prospective buyers cannot currently own a home, must qualify as low to moderate income and be pre-qualified through a local lender for a 30-year fixed mortgage (FHA, VA or Conventional) in the amount of at least $145,000. Down payment and closing cost assistance is available.

Household income is calculated by adding the taxable income of all household members, regardless of relationship to the prospective buyer. For example, a four-person household must make less than $58,650 to be considered as a prospective buyer.