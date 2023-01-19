City of Sioux City offices open as Siouxland begins to dig out from record-breaking January snowstorm

SIOUX CITY — Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 was one for the record books in Sioux City.
The amount of snow that fell in the Sioux City metro from midnight to midnight more than doubled a previous single-day record set in 1975 and was the largest total the area has seen since 2018, according to the National Weather Service- Sioux Falls office.
"With how dry it's been, for the past couple of winters, this is one of the more significant snowfalls," NWS-Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers said. "It's been five years since you have seen something of this magnitude."
Melanie Goodteacher and her son, Rylee McDaniel, dig out a neighbor's car Feb. 3, 2016 along Seventh Street in downtown Sioux City. Siouxlanders spent Wednesday digging out from about a foot of snow overnight.
Damon Mothershead, center, and Caleb Weber, left, clear snow off sidewalks along Jones Street in Sioux City's north side March 24, 2016. In back is Mothershead's daughter, Socorra Mothershead. A spring snow storm dropped about 14 inches of snow in Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.
Jennifer Johnson of Rockinghan, North Carolina, uses a garbage can to help dig out her fiancee's car Thursday morning, March 24, 2016. A spring snow storm dropped about 14-inches of snow in Sioux City according to the National Weather Service.
A worker pushes away snow in a parking lot along Pierce Street in Sioux City Jan. 22, 2018. The storm prompted road closures, power outages and the shutdown of scores of area schools, businesses and government offices.
Ethan Garnett, 6, throws a snowball Jan. 22, 2018 while playing in an otherwise deserted downtown Sioux City. Siouxland's first major winter storm of 2018 paralyzed the region, dumping more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Effforts to clear snow from streets created a window wonderland as shown on Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 23, 2018. The city was digging out from a blizzard that dumped about a foot of snow in the region.
A Sioux City Community School District bus gets stuck in snow while picking up students along its route on West 5th Street near Ross in Sioux City Jan. 24, 2018. Many of Sioux City's streets were still clogged with snow and snowbound cars following the blizzard that dumped a foot of snow on the city.
A resident shovels out their car along 22nd Street in Sioux City early March 6, 2018after wind-whipped snow fell overnight. Sioux City received about 3.7 inches of snow. City plows worked into the night to clear residential streets.
Steve Fairley shovels a sidewalk April 3, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Sioux City. An early spring snowstorm caused Sioux City to be put into a winter weather advisory, and dumped somewhere between 1 and 4 inches on the city -- depending on the location.
City of Sioux City workers clear snow April 18, 2018 morning along Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City. Around 2.5 inches of snow feel Wednesday in Sioux City, but it melted quickly during the afternoon.
Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow in the storm, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.
A pair of pedestrians cross Eighth Street in downtown Sioux City as early morning snows taper off Dec. 9, 2019. Snow driven by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour created low visibility in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
A person walks a dog against a backdrop of snow and frost-covered trees Jan. 13, 2020, in Sioux City's Grandview Park. The storm left 2.3 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City. Meanwhile, Ponca, Neb., got 5 inches, and Yankton, S.D., got 7 inches.
A person crosses Seventh Street as plows move snow in downtown Sioux City on Jan. 26, 2021. Sioux City received 5.7 inches Monday through Tuesday, while other parts of the tri-state region had over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
The official observation NWS-Sioux Falls has for Sioux City is 7.4 total inches of snow, 6.2 inches on Jan. 18 and 1.2 more since midnight. Based on the most-currently available reports, few places in Siouxland saw totals much larger than that.
Rock Valley, Iowa had 8 inches as of 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, North Sioux City and Dakota City both reported 8 inches as well. A total of 8.2 inches was listed for Jackson, Nebraska through 4 o'clock in the morning but snow was still falling at that time.