 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking topical

City of Sioux City offices open as Siouxland begins to dig out from record-breaking January snowstorm

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 was one for the record books in Sioux City.

The amount of snow that fell in the Sioux City metro from midnight to midnight more than doubled a previous single-day record set in 1975 and was the largest total the area has seen since 2018, according to the National Weather Service- Sioux Falls office.

"With how dry it's been, for the past couple of winters, this is one of the more significant snowfalls," NWS-Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers said. "It's been five years since you have seen something of this magnitude."

Snow storm starting

Snow storm starting

Pedestrians cross Pierce Street in front of the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre as snow falls in Sioux City, Wednesday.

PHOTOS: 50 photos of Sioux City snow

+49 
+49 
Winter snow storm 020115
+49 
+49 
Winter Weather
+49 
+49 
Winter Weather Blizzard
+49 
+49 
Winter Weather Blizzard
+49 
+49 
Weather February blizzard

The official observation NWS-Sioux Falls has for Sioux City is 7.4 total inches of snow, 6.2 inches on Jan. 18 and 1.2 more since midnight. Based on the most-currently available reports, few places in Siouxland saw totals much larger than that. 

Rock Valley, Iowa had 8 inches as of 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, North Sioux City and Dakota City both reported 8 inches as well. A total of 8.2 inches was listed for Jackson, Nebraska through 4 o'clock in the morning but snow was still falling at that time.

People are also reading…

To the southeast, snowfall amounts were less significant. Both Denison and Mapleton, Iowa reported figures of 6 inches.

To the east and northeast of Sioux City, Hull and Pocahontas, Iowa provided similar totals too but only through the early morning.

"Right now, the Sioux City area is kind of the epicenter for the highest snow mounts," Rogers said.

Winter storm preparation

Winter storm preparation

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow operator spreads de-icer on U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City Wednesday afternoon. State and local road …

PHOTOS: 12 of Sioux City's worst historic blizzards

+11 
+11 
Blizzard: 1949
+11 
+11 
Blizzard: 1940
+11 
+11 
Blizzard: 1937
+11 
+11 
Blizzard: 1936
+11 
+11 
Blizzard: 1947

Aside from breaking meteorological records, Wednesday's snowstorm forced waves of school cancellations for Siouxland.

Both the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools called classes off before 7 p.m. on Wednesday as snow was still falling fast and heavy.

The South Sioux City Community School District made its Facebook announcement for no Thursday classes at 8:19 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton announced "No school tomorrow Warrior Nation!" on Twitter around 8:21 p.m. 

At 9:01 p.m., the Dakota Valley School District initially announced a two-hour late start before making it a full cancellation at 5:14 a.m. on Thursday.

Woodbury Central shifted from a late-start to closed at 9:25 p.m., Wednesday.

West Monona's news of no school came to social media at 6:17 a.m., Thursday. 

The MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District posted to Facebook at 8:59 a.m., Thursday: No school. Thursday, January 19.

Looking back: Sioux City Journal front pages from 16 major blizzards