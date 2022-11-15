 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Sioux City receives $105K lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy

Parking rate increase (copy)

A vehicle exits the Discovery Parking Ramp in downtown Sioux City in August. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp.

Representatives from MidAmerican Energy presented a check to the City Council for $105,213 at Monday's council meeting. 

The lighting upgrades were implemented in an effort to improve energy efficiency and enhance safety in the downtown parking ramp. The total project cost was $294,211.03.

The MidAmerican Energy Iowa Business Lighting Rebate Program is available to nonresidential customers, commercial or industrial, with facilities located in MidAmerican Energy Company's Iowa service territory. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

