City of Sioux City receives $105K lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City received a lighting rebate from MidAmerican Energy for LED fixtures recently installed in the Discovery Parking Ramp.
Representatives from MidAmerican Energy presented a check to the City Council for $105,213 at Monday's council meeting.
The lighting upgrades were implemented in an effort to improve energy efficiency and enhance safety in the downtown parking ramp. The total project cost was $294,211.03.
The MidAmerican Energy Iowa Business Lighting Rebate Program is available to nonresidential customers, commercial or industrial, with facilities located in MidAmerican Energy Company's Iowa service territory.