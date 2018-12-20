SIOUX CITY -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB) has awarded the City of Sioux City $216,000 in Affordable Housing Program funds to improve homes.
The funds will be used to rehabilitate or remove barriers to 24 single-family homes. In order to be eligible, agencies and cities must partner with a member bank. The City of Sioux City partnered with Security National Bank.
The funds received from the FHLB will allow the city to partner with more homeowners to improve their homes. Examples of past projects completed include roof replacements, the construction of ramps, bathroom reconfigurations to allow for accessibility, sewer line replacement, furnace replacement and more.
Applicants must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income. For example, the maximum household income for a family of four is $54,250. Those interested in applying can call 712-279-6328 or e-mail tjorgensen@sioux-city.org to receive an application.