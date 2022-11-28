City of Sioux City reminds residents about snow removal procedures ahead of Tuesday weather

SIOUX CITY -- In preparation for winter weather, the City of Sioux City is directing residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing.

The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle is expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation becomes all snow after 9 a.m. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is expected. Winds could gust up to 35 miles per hour.

The city will notify residents via website, press releases to media outlets, e-notification and social media platforms when a snow emergency is declared and again once it has ended.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake. Vehicles may begin parking on emergency snow routes again when the snow windrow has been removed from the street and snow has been removed from the parking stalls, or a snow emergency is called off, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, citizens should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even street numbered side of the street on even days of the month during the same time period. No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.

Questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police Department Facebook page or siouxcitypolice.com.