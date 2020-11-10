 Skip to main content
City of Sioux City reports garbage and recycling collection delay
Sioux city recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to inclement road conditions, Gill Hauling is running behind on some garbage and recycling collections, the City of Sioux City said in a statement issued Tuesday. 

The statement said residents should place their garbage and recycling carts out on their normally scheduled pick up day and leave them out until they are collected.

Gill Hauling will continue collection throughout the rest of the week as they attempt to get caught up.

