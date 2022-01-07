City of Sioux City to host Difference is Dialogue Series

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will begin a new conversation series, The Difference is Dialogue, to facilitate honest conversations in the community about tough topics.

Conversations in this series will include group dialogues, panels, and more.

"Our backgrounds influence how we interact with one another and at times it can be difficult to talk about topics we don't know much about," Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan said in a statement.

The first event, which will focus on various types of stigma, will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the Aalfs Downtown Library's Gleeson Room. The event will also be live streamed on the Facebook page "City of Sioux City: Diversity."

For more information, contact Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or 712-203-7738.

