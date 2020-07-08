City of Sioux City to repair pathway at Flight 232 memorial before crash anniversary

SIOUX CITY -- Last Friday morning, Larry Finley drove down to Sioux City's riverfront to check on the condition of the Flight 232 memorial, which pays tribute to those who survived and responded to the United Airlines crash on July 19, 1989.
He said he discovered a leaking underground sprinkler system, slime on the pathway leading to the memorial and a hole in the ground surrounded by barricades that weeds were growing out of. He immediately called City Hall and left a message for a city council member.
"I thought, 'It's been a while since someone's been down here to do any maintenance, because even the sandbags on the barricades had rotted out,'" said Finley, executive director of the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation and vice president of the Greater Sioux City Press Club. "I'm still in contact with several people of the flight crew on 232. I just don't think it presents a good image of our city when we don't maintain."
In the spring, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said city staff recognized that the sidewalk leading to the memorial was settling. He said that area was underwater last year due to flooding.
"We removed the four cracked panels and put fill back in. That fill continued to settle, so we discovered we had a utility issue there. We're planning to make the repairs in the near future, but we gotta figure out what the utility issue is, so that area quits settling," he said.
Salvatore said the actual monument has not sustained any damage and that the sidewalk will be replaced before the upcoming 31st anniversary of the crash. On Tuesday afternoon, city workers were seen planting purple hearts at the memorial.
"It's something we've been aware of and we had already made plans this week to get with our utility department to try to troubleshoot the issues and get it fixed for the anniversary," Salvatore said.
Dale Lamphere, a South Dakota artist, created the statue that became the centerpiece of the memorial. "The Spirit of Siouxland" is based on a photo taken by former Journal photographer Gary Anderson showing Col. Dennis Nielsen of what was then known as Sioux City's 185th Fighter Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, carrying 3-year-old Spencer Bailey from the scene. In the sculpture, Nielsen's hands are depicted larger than life to symbolize the aid rendered. The statue faces the Missouri River, where all three Siouxland states involved in rescue efforts can be seen. On a sidewalk leading to the sculpture are large stones, each contains a plaque engraved with quotes.
Finley said the memorial is a tourist attraction and amenity that the city needs to do a better job of maintaining year-round.
"Tourist season is just not July 19 for that memorial. Tourist season is any time of the year that we have people that stop by to see it," he said. "We have family members that come to Sioux City. We have survivors that come to Sioux City anytime during the year. I feel that if we're going to have it, lets keep it looking nice 12 months a year."
