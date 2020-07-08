City of Sioux City to repair pathway at Flight 232 memorial before crash anniversary

"We removed the four cracked panels and put fill back in. That fill continued to settle, so we discovered we had a utility issue there. We're planning to make the repairs in the near future, but we gotta figure out what the utility issue is, so that area quits settling," he said.

Salvatore said the actual monument has not sustained any damage and that the sidewalk will be replaced before the upcoming 31st anniversary of the crash. On Tuesday afternoon, city workers were seen planting purple hearts at the memorial.

"It's something we've been aware of and we had already made plans this week to get with our utility department to try to troubleshoot the issues and get it fixed for the anniversary," Salvatore said.