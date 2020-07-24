City of Sioux City to require face coverings in its building starting Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside Sioux City's City Hall and other city buildings, beginning Wednesday.

The mandate announced Friday is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Facial coverings are thought to impede the spread of the novel coronavirus when in public spaces.

City officials said the requirement will remain in place until further notice.

In a statement Friday, the city also again addressed why a a citywide mask mandate is not legally possible. The city's legal department is citing a June 23 letter from the Iowa Attorney General's Office affirming that mask requirements are the prerogative of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.

The city does, however, have the legal authority to require face coverings in its own properties. Businesses likewise have the right to require face coverings inside their premises, and some major retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club have announced that shoppers will be asked to wear masks.