City of Sioux City warns about use of deicers on new sidewalks, driveways

Frost on window
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is warning residents about the use of deicers on newly installed sidewalks or driveways. 

The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter. 

The guidance follows advice issued by the Iowa Concrete Paving Association (ICPA), which says deicer chemicals can have harmful effects on new concrete pavements. The ICPA advises using plain sand during the first winter after new pavement has been installed to increase the life of a new sidewalk and/or driveway.

This recommendation also applies to sidewalks and driveways that were installed with a city project (South Rustin Street, South Fairmount Street, Stone Park Boulevard, Whispering Creek Drive, etc.).

Additional information about the use of deicers and the harm they can cause to new pavement can be found at concretestate.org/deicer-warning.html.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

