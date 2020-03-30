Vermillion suspends on-site consumption at bars, restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The City of Vermillion issued an emergency ordinance Monday morning that suspends the on-site consumption of food and beverages at restaurants, bars, food courts, coffeehouses and similar businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance, which began at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect for 60 days, allows these businesses to continue to provide take-out and delivery, as well as curbside and drive-thru service.

Three cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Clay County, of which Vermillion is the seat. Neighboring Yankton County has four confirmed cases.

"It is important that control measures be taken to reduce or slow down the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of the City's residents, especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19," the ordinance read.

