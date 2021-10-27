City of Wayne receives $303,000 in public works funds for swimming pool complex

When the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced this morning that 14 communities across the state would receive funding for public works projects, one Siouxland town made the cut.

The City of Wayne is receiving $303,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to upgrade a swimming pool bath house. According to a press release, the upgrades will allow for the space to host events such as picnics, Boy and Girl Scout meetings and family reunions. The improvements will also make it possible for the park to connect to the town's current trail system. That trailhead will be ADA accessible as will a connecting pathway.