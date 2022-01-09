City planning wastewater treatment plant upgrades to cut violations

SIOUX CITY -- Since 2006, Sioux City has spent $80 million on five major projects to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant. It's spent millions more on regular maintenance and improvements.

City officials believe upcoming projects and a new management structure will improve the plant's operations, eliminating many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations that led the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to sue the city.

"We've hired new staff members and a new director. We're doing everything we can to stay in compliance," Mayor Bob Scott said. "We're doing lots and lots of things, and we're going to continue to."

Filed Friday, the DNR lawsuit is seeking potentially millions of dollars in penalties from the city for the violations and a court order requiring the city to stay in compliance with its permit guidelines. Many of those violations stem from a three-year scheme beginning in 2012 in which two former plant supervisors manipulated water sample test results to cover up falsified chlorine levels to ensure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met environmental requirements. The scheme was reported to the DNR in April 2015 and resulted in the firing and prosecution of the plant's superintendent and a shift supervisor.

Other violations have been more recent. The DNR said that the city exceeded ammonia concentration limits on several occasions in 2018 and 2019, resulting in the DNR issuing a compliance schedule requiring the city to meet more stringent ammonia limits by April 1, 2025.

The city also exceeded daily maximum total residual chlorine, or TRC, concentration limits and daily maximum TRC mass limits in 2017, 2018 and several months in 2019. Again, the DNR has issued a compliance schedule requiring the city to meet stricter TRC limits by Dec. 1, 2023. The DNR says the city continues to have difficulty meeting those TRC limits and exceeded them in March, May and June of 2021.

Those issues are being addressed, said Tom Pingel, who was hired this spring as the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant.

Engineers, he said, are designing a new UV disinfection system that will eliminate the need for chemicals such as chlorine. Instead, ultraviolet light will be used to treat wastewater before it's discharged into the Missouri River.

"This will eliminate the whole system that got those two guys in trouble," Pingel said.

The city is awaiting final design of the project, estimated to cost $5.5 million-$6 million, which will then need DNR approval. It's hoped the system can be installed by March 2023, months before the DNR's stricter TRC limits take effect.

Pingel expects construction to begin this spring on an $8.1 million project to improve the plant's digesters, one phase of work that will enable the plant to increase its capacity.

Pingel said he and his staff have addressed other issues that led to the ammonia violations, and he's confident they can operate the plant correctly to keep ammonia levels within the DNR's acceptable limits

"We're just continuing to optimize the facility to work within the parameters as designed," he said.

Pingel's hiring was among the steps the city has taken to better manage the wastewater treatment facility, city manager Bob Padmore said.

After previous utilities director Mark Simms retired in March, Padmore recommended to the city council that it add a second utilities director position, one who could focus on the wastewater treatment plant. Padmore reasoned that it was hard to find one applicant who was certified and licensed to oversee all operations, and a dual utilities director would enable the city to have one person spend more time on wastewater treatment plant operations.

"Our main purpose for doing this and recommending this to council, though, is our wastewater plant and our water plants are major operations in themselves and we just feel, given the circumstances, it would be best if we could hire department directors who will be more hands-on in the day to day operations of those areas," Padmore said when recommending the split duties in May.

Pingel was eventually hired as the director of the Wastewater and Environmental Services Department, which includes the wastewater treatment plant, storm water system and solid waste. Brad Puetz is the director of the Water and Utilities Infrastructure Department, which includes the city's water treatment operations and Underground Utilities Division.

When Pingel applied for the job, Padmore said, the city was impressed with his background and knowledge of wastewater treatment management, and his hiring has already paid dividends.

"We've been extremely pleased with Tom's expertise and his overall management of the wastewater treatment plant," Padmore said.

Built in 1961, the plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City as well as wastewater from Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes. With a rated capacity of 28.73 million gallons per day, the plant routinely handles 14-15 million gallons daily, Pingel said.

Keeping the pollutants at acceptable levels is a challenging job. Of the 72 industries that discharge wastewater to the plant, many are food processors that use large amounts of ammonia. If one of the plant's larger wastewater contributors discharges a higher-than-normal amount of waste into the system, it can throw off the balance of naturally occurring bacteria that break down the waste, making it hard for the bacteria to adjust and defeating workers' efforts to treat and disinfect the waste to meet acceptable limits.

The DNR's lawsuit against the city said plant officials as early as 2012 knew the facility could not consistently disinfect the wastewater, leading former superintendent Jay Niday and shift supervisor Patrick Schwarte to raise and lower chlorine levels added to the wastewater to produce test samples that falsely showed the city was discharging an acceptable level of fecal coliform and E. coli into the Missouri River. In reality, the discharges contained high levels of E. coli, potentially endangering public health and fish and water organisms.

Both men later pleaded guilty in federal court to criminal charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Niday was sentenced to three months in prison and fined $6,000. Schwarte was sentenced to two years' probation and fined $5,000.

Guy Cook, a Des Moines attorney who represents the city, has maintained since the scheme was uncovered that no other city officials were involved.

"This conduct was rogue conduct by Mr. Niday and Mr. Schwarte," Cook said.

The DNR's lawsuit does not implicate any other city workers or administrators by name, though it said at least four other plant workers said Niday and Schwarte directed them to manipulate the chlorine levels.

In the wake of the scandal, former utilities director Simms, who was hired after it was exposed, implemented an increased testing regimen and employed a system in which samples were tested and results reviewed and verified by more than one person to reduce the possibility of one person manipulating or falsifying results.

Pingel said he and his staff continue to look for ways to ensure the plant is run correctly and wastewater discharges fall within permit guidelines.

"We have a plan to really get this plant where it should be and ultimately be a showcase in the Midwest," he said.

