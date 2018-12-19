SIOUX CITY --- No garbage, yard waste or recyclables will be collected Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in Sioux City.
According to a statement from the city, collections will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
The Citizen's Convenience Center will close at 12 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Christmas Tree Disposal
Christmas trees will be accepted for curbside collection during the first two weeks of January. Trees should have all decorations removed and cut into four foot lengths. A single use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this two-week time frame.
Additionally, trees may be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, and dropped off in the lower parking lot through Jan. 13. The trees must be completely clear of decorations - no lights, plastics, ornaments, flocking – and no plastic bags. Wreaths will not be accepted. Trees will be chipped and used on trails throughout the park.
Cardboard & Wrapping Paper
All wrapping paper, gift boxes and cardboard is recyclable. These items may be placed in your curbside recycle container. A recycle container may be requested free of charge by calling Citywide at 712-279-0151. To request a magnet with recycling information please call 712-279-6222.