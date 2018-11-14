SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Cemetery Division is reminding residents that all decorations should be removed from gravesites in Graceland Park, Logan Park and Floyd cemeteries before Nov. 25.
In addition, the deadline to order holiday balsam fir wreath and cross decorations is Nov. 16. The cemeteries' staff will place the decorations on the gravesites during the first week of December. To take advantage of the city's decoration program, contact the cemetery office.
For more information, call 712-279-6269 or visit sioux-city.org/cemeteries.