City revises Grandview Boulevard water main-related closure

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement released Friday that 32nd Street from Douglas to Summit streets, as well as Grandview Boulevard between 31st and 33rd streets, are closed due to a water main break.
According to the statement, that area will now be closed to through traffic, as crews make utility repairs. The work is expected to be completed on March 27.
You have free articles remaining.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.