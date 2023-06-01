SIOUX CITY -- The climbing wall at Long Lines Family Rec Center will remain open after the city's agreement with a private firm charged with managing the attraction ends later this month.

In a statement released Thursday, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore announced that Charlotte, North Carolina-based Whitewater will no longer manage the climbing wall after June 30.

"We just want the climbing community to know that we are still planning to offer services in one shape or form and not to worry. We're going to work with them to try to get something figured out," Salvatore told The Journal.

Salvatore said he thinks Whitewater revitalized local interest in climbing, but that the financial structure associated with the wall's operations didn't improve as the city had hoped.

In May 2022, the City Council approved an agreement between the city and Whitewater, an outdoor recreation and adventure sports company, for the management and operation of the climbing wall, which had become one of the "most underused and underpromoted recreational assets" under the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

The city agreed to compensate Whitewater an annual payment of $100,000, plus all revenue for management of the climbing wall beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023. The city wanted to see the payment amount reduced over time. However, current operations did not support a reduction in financial support to Whitewater.

"They were great partners in the project," Salvatore said of Whitewater. "But we're looking at offering the climbing wall in a different model, and we are going to be working with current members."

Salvatore said the city will be hosting a town hall meeting for avid climbers in the near future to discuss the proposed changes. A separate announcement will be made when that date is set. Anyone interested in participating in the climbing wall discussion should email Salvatore at msalvatore@sioux-city.org.

"We want to have a seamless transition. It's not clearly defined how that's going to be delivered yet, but we have some thoughts that we want to work with the climbing community on," Salvatore said.

The climbing wall, which was first unveiled to the public in March 2006, was produced and installed by Entre Prises USA Inc. of Bend, Oregon. It offers 5,900 square feet of climbing space. The main wall is 52 feet, 6 inches tall at its highest point. The competitive section is 42 feet tall and features a 12-foot overhang. The climbing wall is made of imprint and crystal plywood and includes a 13-foot tall free-standing boulder.

The wall took about two years from the initial planning stages to complete and ended up costing around $400,000. The city, private donations and a grant from Vision Iowa covered the cost of it.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rec center and climbing wall were closed to the public from March 13 to June 22, 2020. When the facility reopened, belaying services at the climbing wall could not be offered due to social distancing guidelines and limited staffing availability. Most of the part-time staff did not return after the long layoff. Finding staff with the technical expertise for the climbing wall has been an ongoing challenge.

Parks and Recreation staff began researching for and contacting private operators that could manage the climbing wall. Whitewater emerged as the lone interested party.

Whitewater's owner and upper management visited Sioux City in June 2021 and came to the conclusion that Siouxland was a promising market.