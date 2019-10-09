SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will close one block of Nebraska Street downtown for nearly two weeks to facilitate utility work.
The city's engineering division said that Nebraska Street between Sixth and Seventh streets will be closed on Monday so a private contractor can make a utility connection to a building. Depending on weather, the closure is expected to be in effect until Oct. 25.
Traffic will be detoured onto Sixth, Pierce, Jackson and Seventh streets.
First train in Sioux City
The first train to enter Sioux City on the Sioux City and Pacific Railroad, March 9, 1868.
Elevated Railroad
Sioux City's famous elevated railroad of the late 1880s, the third of its kind in the entire world, was dotted with attractive pavillions on the level of the tracks which served as waiting rooms for the passengers.
Journal file photo
Union Depot construction
The Union Depot construction began in 1892. Passengers will walk through an 18-foot tall stone arch to gain entrance to the Union Depot located on Douglas Street between Third and Pierce streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Trains in Sioux City in 1895
Train cars travel between Third and Fourth streets in Sioux City in 1895. The Fourth Street viaduct is seen to the right of the cars.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Floyd Monument
A photo dating from 1900-1901 shows people walking from a special train arriving for either the cornerstone laying or dedication of the Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Journal file photo
1904 Railroad
This April 1904 photo shows the railroad that brought livestock to the Sioux City stockyards. In the background are the pens for the livestock.
File photo
William Howard Taft
Then-future president William Howard Taft (center, facing camera) stopped briefly at Sioux City's Chicago, Northwestern train depot at Second and Nebraska Streets, in June 1907.
Steam railroad
Steam railroad to Riverside Park and Interstate Fair, date unknown. The Interstate Fair started in Sioux City around 1913 as a livestock fair.
File photo
Great Northern railroad switch yards
The Great Northern rail yards are shown north of 18th Street in 1922. Decades later, a Sioux City resident purchased a former railway depot and turned it into a residence.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Riverside Railroad drawing
A drawing of the Riverside Railroad.
Sioux City Public Museum
Flagmen work main street crossings
A railroad flagman house is shown in the Sioux City switchyards. The photo was taken by John Frost in 1926.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Parade entry
Chicago and North Western Railroad entry in the 1928 Labor Day Parade.
Sioux City Public Museum
Elevated railway piers
Supports for an elevated railroad are shown at Second and Fowler streets in Sioux City on July 19, 1942. Talk began of building the elevated railway in July 1888.
George Newman, Sioux City Journal file
Chief Ironhorse
This March 18, 1968, photo shows steam locomotive Chief Ironhorse. The locomotive was restored by the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association and is now housed in the roundhouse at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops.
Journal file photo
Iron Horse, 1968
The 164-ton memorial to steam railroading was moved to make room for a new Chamber of Commerce headquarters, which was to be located northeast of the Municipal Auditorium.
Sioux City Public Museum
Ag-Rail Festival
Theresa Chamberlain, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, takes a photo of her daughter, Marie, and her dad, Lee Chamberlain, at the Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District in Sioux City in 2009.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Siouxland Historical Railroad Association rail and ag days
The train engine known as Chief Iron Horse pulls into a shed in August 2010. The Siouxland Historical Railroad Association paid for the historic locomotive's restoration.
Journal file photo by Jerry Mennenga
Endangered species caboose
Matt Merk, of the Milwaukee Railroad Historic Shops, is shown in a caboose on display at the complex in 2012. The cars were used on most freight trains until the 1980s.
Tim Hynds
