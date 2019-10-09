Nebraska Street closure

The city will close Nebraska Street between Sixth and Seventh streets on Monday so a contractor can make a utility connection to a building. The above map shows the detour route.

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will close one block of Nebraska Street downtown for nearly two weeks to facilitate utility work.

The city's engineering division said that Nebraska Street between Sixth and Seventh streets will be closed on Monday so a private contractor can make a utility connection to a building. Depending on weather, the closure is expected to be in effect until Oct. 25.

Traffic will be detoured onto Sixth, Pierce, Jackson and Seventh streets.

