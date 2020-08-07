City to close South Lakeport lanes for repairs

SIOUX CITY -- The city will close the northbound lanes of South Lakeport Street from Sunnybrook Drive to Seger Avenue Monday for street repairs.
The work is expected to be finished Aug. 21.
Traffic will be detoured on South Cedar Street, Sunnybrook Drive and South Lakeport Street.
