You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to close South Lakeport lanes for repairs
View Comments

City to close South Lakeport lanes for repairs

South Lakeport lane closure

SIOUX CITY -- The city will close the northbound lanes of South Lakeport Street from Sunnybrook Drive to Seger Avenue Monday for street repairs.

The work is expected to be finished Aug. 21.

Traffic will be detoured on South Cedar Street, Sunnybrook Drive and South Lakeport Street.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News