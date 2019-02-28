SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Utilities Department will conduct three public meetings March 7 to provide information about significant changes to the sewers municipal code.
The city has proposed updates to the Title 13 “Sewers” Municipal Code related to the Industrial Pretreatment Ordinance. The primary purpose of the Industrial Pretreatment Program is to protect the city's infrastructure and treatment plant from receiving excessive or harmful wastes that could jeopardize compliance with the city's discharge permit or cause harm to any portion of the wastewater treatment system. These changes have been discussed at various industrial user meetings over the past several months.
The same information will be presented at each location with a question and answer period following the presentation. A 60-day public comment period has already been conducted and there were no comments.
Copies of the proposed Code can be requested from the Industrial Pretreatment Office by contacting Craig Samek at 712-389-4597 or csamek@sioux-city.org.
The meetings will be held March 7 at the following locations:
- 10 a.m., Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca Street, Stark Student Center/St. Francis Center, Assisi Conference Room
- 1:30 p.m., Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Avenue, Lincoln Center (Peters Avenue), Room 104
- 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 405 6th Street, 4th Floor Clocktower Conference Room (Public Works Department)
Additional questions may be directed to the Sioux City Utilities Department at 712-279-6222.