City to host downtown infrastructure reconstruction project engagement event

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will host a pop-up public engagement event for the downtown infrastructure reconstruction plan on July 22.

The event, which is being held during Food Truck Friday, runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pearl Street Park, 620 Pearl Street. No formal presentation is planned, and attendees may drop in at any time.

The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the plan’s progress, as well as provide input and feedback about project priorities and downtown locations that have been identified as priority areas. Attendees can also enter to win free movie passes to the Promenade Cinema 14, dinner for two, and tickets to the Rockzilla Tour at the Hard Rock Casino/Battery Park on Aug. 12.

The city has engaged JEO Consulting Group to create the plan. The plan is being developed to identify and prioritize the repair and replacement needs of the utility infrastructure in the downtown.

The planning area covers approximately 126 blocks and includes the area from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard and from Gordon Drive to Eighth Street. The plan will be completed in early 2023. Construction of identified improvement projects will be determined based on available funding.

For more information visit sioux-city.org or contact the Public Works Department at 712-279-6324.