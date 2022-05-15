Clark Museum owner says there isn't another museum like his

MILFORD, Iowa -- The Clark Museum of Okoboji Area & Iowa History bills itself as one of Okoboji's greatest treasurers. And a treasure trove of history it is!

The museum comprises multiple buildings on owner Jerry Clark's property, 2151 213th Ave., which is one mile west and half a mile south of Perkins in Milford.

To say the museum is packed full of history is an understatement. Inside, you'll find original games, artifacts from past era restaurants and businesses, signs, authentic rollercoaster cars from Arnolds Park Amusement Park and anything and everything in-between.

Clark, who very well may be on hand to serve as your tour guide, has written thousands of stories to accompany historic photos from not only the Iowa Great Lakes, but other areas of the state, as well.

"There's just a ton of stuff out here," Clark said. "We have over 7,000 pictures. What I do is take my postcards, make the picture bigger and, then, write a story about whatever the picture is, because it's more interesting for the viewer."

The museum has a photograph of the only car to finish the Indianapolis 500 with its original set of tires in 1915, the first Wild Mouse ride at Arnolds Park Amusement Park and signs from the old Roof Garden.

The old Roof Garden ballroom, which hosted dances and music beginning in 1923, was replaced with a second Roof Garden in 1987. That open-air venue, which had little else in common with the initial Roof Garden, was demolished in May 2019 during the multimillion-dollar "Restore the Park" campaign and replaced with the current Roof Garden, which was completed in August of that year.

"I got the first rollercoaster cars out of the park and a lot of the memorabilia and different stuff from in the old park," Clark said. "I'll tell ya, there's so much stuff out here it's hard to really believe."

The museum displays pictures and business advertisements from all 99 Iowa counties. While Clark said he doesn't have something from every town in every county, he guarantees that "every county is well-represented."

"I've had people come out here from counties in Iowa. They'll grab an album out and they'll start looking at pictures. Maybe they'll see a picture of the old school they used to go to or pictures of the main street," said Clark, who doesn't care much for photographs taken in towns after 1925. "People see pictures that I have and maybe their grandpa had a store in this town or maybe they even went to that store."

Clark's collection isn't confined within Iowa's borders. He said he's currently going over parts of southern Minnesota, eastern South Dakota and northern Nebraska, since many of his visitors hail from Sioux Falls and Omaha.

"I don't want to brag about our museum, but there's not a museum anywhere like we have," he said.

Clark, who is nearly 85, said he's got so many artifacts and pieces of memorabilia that he's really not buying additional items to add to the museum's collection. He said the museum, which is a nonprofit, could move to a new location in the future.

"This isn't anything definite, but it's looking like there's a possibility that it might be," he said.

Every once in a while, Clark said he'll get a call from an antique dealer in the area who has come across something they think he might be interested in.

"I'll buy it from them," he said. "They know we're not going to resell it. We're going to show it on display."

While Clark appreciates donations, he said he prefers to pay for memorabilia.

"Over the time, I've had people donate something and, then, after a while, they want it back. That just doesn't work out," he said. "Most everything I have, I've purchased. And, I'd kind of like to keep it that way."

