SIOUX CITY -- Classic rock tribute band That Arena Rock Show will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., for a Nov. 19 concert.
That Arena Rock Show is the ultimate high-energy tribute to "classic" rock and roll, performing legendary stadium anthems from artists like Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and more.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
