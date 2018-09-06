SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair has a lot of new bells and whistles to show off starting this week.
The fair, which runs Saturday through Sept. 16, boasts $1.6 million worth of upgrades that have been completed since 2016.
The latest addition is a new Grandpa's Barn, an interactive learning area where children can learn more about the origin of the food they eat. The 60-foot-by-100-foot structure was funded largely with private donations as part of the fair's Centennial Vision Campaign, fair manager Jeremy Parsons said.
The new barn has nearly double the space of its older predecessor, which was torn down in 2017 to make way for the Centennial Plaza, a park-like area that boasts "permeable pavers" and other innovative water and sewer management practices, as well as a walkway, benches and lamp posts. Attractions in the new barn include baby animals, a milking parlor and tractor cab simulators.
There were also a number of smaller upgrades to the fairgrounds, including new handrails for the grandstand and the resurfacing of food stand row. Fairgoers will have more than 30 new foods to choose from this year. (See accompanying story.)
Parsons said all the mundane, less-obvious touches make the fair a little nicer place to be.
"Every improvement we do is to make a better fairgoing experience," he said.
The Clay County fair, which started in 1917, today attracts more than 325,000 guests over its nine-day run in September, leading to its billing as “The World’s Greatest County Fair.”
Grandstand entertainment this year features Lee Brice on Saturday; Tesla, with special guest Lita Ford, on Sunday; the Oak Ridge Boys, with special guest Jimmy Fortune, on Monday; Lauren Daigle, with special guest Zach Williams, on Tuesday; Sesame Street Live! on Sept. 15 and Blood, Sweat & Tears, with special guest Steve Augeri, on Sept. 16.
There will also be numerous free entertainment options around the fair, including Looney Lutherans, Coyote Wild, Songblast, Kazual, Tim Harmston, Jerry Frasier, Farmer Bob, Rock-It, Alléz-Oops!, Spoon Man, the Becky Schlegel Trios.
This year's fair has several special theme days with reduced priced admission. Monday is Veterans Appreciation day, with veterans and active military admitted free. On Tuesday, admission for seniors age 65 and over is $6. Also on Tuesday, everyone is admitted free after 5 p.m. Sept. 14 is Y100 Kids Day, with kids 18 and under admitted free all day. And, Sept. 16 is Last Chance Sunday, with admission for ages 13 and over at $5 and children ages 8 to 12 at $2.
"The special days just kind of add a higher level of excitement," Parsons said. "It just makes some special one-time events."