SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair on Tuesday announced that Jerome Hertel, a South Dakota native described as a "fair industry veteran," has been named the CEO and manager of the Clay County Fair Association.

Hertel succeeds Jeremy Parsons, who is leaving the fair to become the CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair. Parsons was only 34 years old when he took the reins of the Clay County Fair in 2011; like Hertel, Parsons has been involved in fairs for decades.

Hertel's first day on the job is April 17, the Clay County Fair said in a Facebook post.

The Clay County Fair, an annual extravaganza dating back to 1917 and billed as "The World's Greatest County Fair," this year begins Sept. 9. The fair last year reported robust attendance and revenues -- 325,585 people spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides. That haul was reportedly a record, and attendance was up 17 percent from the year prior.

"When you mix together perfect weather, increased spending, really strong programming and increased participation, records will be broken," Parsons said of the 2022 Clay County Fair, which turned out to be his last before getting the nod from the Iowa State Fair. "It was just a beautiful fair in so many ways."

Hertel has worked in fair-industry management since 1999. His most recent post was as the CEO of the Alaska State Fair, a role he had held since 2014. He had also worked as operations director of the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls and executive director of the South Dakota State Fair from 2008 to 2014.

“I have always found joy in bringing people together to be educated, to be entertained, to connect with one another, and to celebrate as a community,” Hertel said in a statement on the Clay County Fair Facebook page.

Hertel grew up across the street from the Turnery County, South Dakota Fairgrounds, the Clay County Fair said in its announcement. The world of fairs made an early impression on him.

“My greatest memories growing up included setting up carnival rides, working in the church stand, and taking in every day of the fair that I could,” Hertel said.

After graduating from the University of South Dakota with a degree in business management, Hertel worked in the food and beverage industry with a large sports arena in Houston, Texas. He later became the food and beverage director for the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center in the 1990s, according to the Clay County Fair.

He and his wife Stephanie, a school teacher, have two grown children and five grandchildren.