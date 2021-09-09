Clay County Fair returns Friday after 2020 hiatus

SPENCER, Iowa -- Food, ribbons and entertainment are returning to Clay County as the “world’s greatest county fair” begins a 10-day run.
After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clay County Fair starts Friday and continues through Sept. 19. Fair manager Jeremy Parsons said this year's fair is even more exciting.
“People are going to want to come back and enjoy all of the things they missed in the past year,” he said.
The first Clay County Fair, which took place in 1918, was the largest county fair in Iowa with more than 30,000 people in attendance.
Today, the fair is Iowa’s second-largest tourism event, welcoming more than 300,000 people each year, Parsons said. Based on pre-sale tickets and grandstand ticket sales, he said people are ready to get back and enjoy the fair.
“People just come to the fair because for 103 years we have provided a great escape from reality,” he said.
While the shows and exhibits are a large part of the fair, the vendors, activities and performances are a highlight to the fair, Parsons said.
There are more than 500 vendors, 60 for fair food, and various performances and entertainment every day. Visitors can also see the largest fair farm machinery and AG equipment show in the United States.
There are 31 new foods for individuals to enjoy with five that have been named as finalist for "The World's Greatest County Fair Food" contest.
The finalists include Pad Thai, apple pied donuts, pickle wraps, Biscoff and banana cheesecake waffle and the pigtail sundae. Fairgoers can sample the five finalists and vote for the People's Choice Award.
Grandstand performances include Skillet, Tracy Lawrence and Mark Chestnutt, Josh Turner, Herman's Hermits, Darci Lynne and Ryan Hurd.
The fair’s first Hispanic Festival will take place Sunday with special vendors and a performance by Rey De Rancho.
There are some new changes to the fair grounds.
A new free performance venue, called the Midway Stage, opens this year with a variety of shows throughout the week.
Daredevil stunts, performing pigs, roving circus stars and an extreme pogo jumper are among the performances taking place at Midway Stage throughout the week.
The poultry and rabbit shows have moved to the new Farm Nutrients Small Animal Barn. The new barn, located on the south side of the fairgrounds in the former Ag Marketplace, includes coop and pen spaces, a show ring and an educational space for fairgoers to learn more about poultry and rabbits.