Clay County Fair returns Friday after 2020 hiatus

SPENCER, Iowa -- Food, ribbons and entertainment are returning to Clay County as the “world’s greatest county fair” begins a 10-day run.

After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clay County Fair starts Friday and continues through Sept. 19. Fair manager Jeremy Parsons said this year's fair is even more exciting.

“People are going to want to come back and enjoy all of the things they missed in the past year,” he said.

The first Clay County Fair, which took place in 1918, was the largest county fair in Iowa with more than 30,000 people in attendance.

Today, the fair is Iowa’s second-largest tourism event, welcoming more than 300,000 people each year, Parsons said. Based on pre-sale tickets and grandstand ticket sales, he said people are ready to get back and enjoy the fair.

“People just come to the fair because for 103 years we have provided a great escape from reality,” he said.

While the shows and exhibits are a large part of the fair, the vendors, activities and performances are a highlight to the fair, Parsons said.