Clay County Fair takes 14 prizes at IAFE Convention

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Clay County Fair, billed as "The World’s Greatest County Fair," won multiple awards at the 2019 International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Convention held Dec. 1-4 in San Antonio.
The Clay County Fair claimed 14 awards this year -- the most in its history, including four first-place awards, according to a press release. The previous record was 12 awards, in 2015 and 2018.
Taking top honors in the Agriculture Awards for "Newly established or evolving program which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public" was the 2019 Fair Ambassador program.
The program, which involved Clay County 4-H and FFA students, was designed to reach and educate general fairgoers about agriculture and "Fair life" through social media posts. Ambassadors included Emma Ahrendsen, junior, Sioux Central; Dalayna Brugman, junior, Sioux Central; Erin Frederick, junior, Okoboji; Avarie Knaak, junior, Spencer; Alex Olson, senior, Sioux Central; Skyler Tessum, senior, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Nathan Pullen, senior, Spencer; and Noah Reiman, senior, Spencer.
The Fair also received first place in Agriculture Awards for "Agriculture Communications" highlighting the use of a Facebook group for communication with horse exhibitors instead of traditional communication channels.
In Agriculture Individual Photos, the Fair took top honors in two categories, Horticulture/Crops and Equine. The Horticulture/Crops photo was taken by Judy Hemphill. The winning photo for Equine was taken by Jim Steffens of Steffens Game Day Photography.
The fair also placed third in "Technique/procedure/policy developed by Fair management to correct an issue or challenge related to an agricultural program"; third in "Unique partnership for an exhibit/promotion/special event/competition showcased at the fair"; second in "Agriculture programs video"; third in "Agriculture individual photo: rodeo"; third in "New or unique animal competition (class or division)"; second in "General display at your fair – photo series"; third in "Magazine ad"; second in "Printed promotional material"; third in "Social media/mobile campaign"; and second in "Specific action/campaign used to market your facility."
The Clay County Fair competes in Division 3 of the IAFE program, which is limited to fairs across the globe with an attendance of 250,000-500,000.
In addition to the fourteen placings in IAFE award categories, Fair officials were active during the convention and received recognition:
- Dave Simington, current member of the board of directors and president from 2005 to 2017, was awarded the prestigious IAFE Heritage Award on Dec. 2. The Heritage Award recognizes the achievements of outstanding volunteer fair management personnel.
- Jeremy Parsons, CFE, CEO/manager, was named second vice chair of the IAFE during the business session on Dec. 4. In his role as second vice chair, Parsons will assist with executive responsibilities associated with the organization in preparation for his role as IAFE chair in 2022.
- Andrea Wiesenmeyer, marketing and partnerships director, gave two presentations – one focused on the Fair’s new ag ambassador program and one focused on the Fair’s ag communications. She also is a member of the IAFE Advertising, Promotions & Public Relations and Sponsorship Committees.
- Janet Schutter, commercial exhibits director, is a member of the IAFE Commercial Exhibits and Concessions Committee.