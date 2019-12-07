Clay County Fair takes 14 prizes at IAFE Convention

The fair also placed third in "Technique/procedure/policy developed by Fair management to correct an issue or challenge related to an agricultural program"; third in "Unique partnership for an exhibit/promotion/special event/competition showcased at the fair"; second in "Agriculture programs video"; third in "Agriculture individual photo: rodeo"; third in "New or unique animal competition (class or division)"; second in "General display at your fair – photo series"; third in "Magazine ad"; second in "Printed promotional material"; third in "Social media/mobile campaign"; and second in "Specific action/campaign used to market your facility."