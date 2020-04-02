You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clay County has second COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 614 cases
View Comments
alert

Clay County has second COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 614 cases

Iowa COVID-19 cases April 2

Clay County reported its second case of COVID-19 Thursday. The state's total number of cases jumped to 614. 

SPENCER, Iowa -- Clay County has its second reported case of the novel coronavirus. 

The individual is middle aged, between 41 and 60 years old. 

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, and two additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 11 people. 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

100,000 jobless claims in Iowa in two weeks due to coronavirus epidemic
Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Siouxland
Sioux City area parks shut down due to coronavirus concerns
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News