Clay County has second COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 614 cases

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, and two additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 11 people. 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.