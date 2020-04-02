Clay County has second COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 614 cases

SPENCER, Iowa -- Clay County has its second reported case of the novel coronavirus.
The individual is middle aged, between 41 and 60 years old.
The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, and two additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 11 people. 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.
