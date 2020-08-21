Clay County, S.D. records first COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Clay County on Friday recorded its first known death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Since the outbreak began, 142 people in the Southeast South Dakota county have tested positive for the virus. Most of these have recovered, and only 17 are thought to have an active infection, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH reports that Clay County currently has a "moderate" degree of community spread of the virus, as does neighboring Union County. Yankton County, to the west of Clay County, is currently experiencing "substantial" community spread, with 46 active infections.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which represents Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, recorded another death in that region Friday, bringing the toll there to eight. The NNPHD has not reported which of the four counties these deaths occurred in.

The majority of all known infections reported in this area since the beginning of the outbreak are now considered recovered, though some counties have seen a stream of new infections recently.