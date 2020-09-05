Clay County, S.D. records third COVID-19 death

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Clay County has recorded its third death attributed to COVID-19.
The county, rated by the South Dakota Department of Heath as having a "substantial" degree of community spread of the coronavirus, is home to the University of South Dakota, where a sizable outbreak coincided with the beginning of fall-term classes last month.
According to South Dakota DOH data, there are 192 active infections in Clay County.
The outbreak at USD eased somewhat this week, with only 155 active infections among students -- a drop of around 35 percent compared to the figure earlier this past week. Eight staffers are also infected, and 495 students and faculty are currently in quarantine, according to data from the university.
Neighboring Yankton and Union counties, which also have "substantial" community spread, have 66 and 44 active infections, respectively.
Most previous cases recorded in these counties are now considered recovered, while a few have died.
Several counties in Northwest Iowa have much higher numbers of ongoing coronavirus infections than their neighboring counties in Southeast South Dakota.
Woodbury County presently has around 563 active infections, the highest in the region. Another 3,672 have recovered from the virus in the county while 56 have died, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Plymouth County, which has suffered a substantial outbreak in recent weeks, currently has around 369 active infections, according to IDPH data, while Sioux County, site of another outbreak, has 325. Most of the known infections in these counties are now considered recovered.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa have much smaller numbers of current infections. Monona County currently has about 17; Ida County, 19; Sac County, 36; Cherokee County, 15; Dickinson County, 60; Osceola County, 16; Clay County, (Iowa), 50; Crawford County, 133; O'Brien County, 77; and Lyon County, 26.
All other infections previously recorded in these counties are recovered or, in some cases, have died. Local health departments in Northeast Nebraska have not reported the number of recoveries in each county, making a calculation of current infections impossible.
Across Iowa, a total of 29 long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. Outbreaks at these facilities are especially dire, representing a disproportionate share of the state's virus deaths: 623 of Iowa's 1,161 known deaths attributed to the virus were at long-term care facilities.
Four long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, including two in Plymouth County, are experiencing known outbreaks:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, 13 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 23 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 17 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at other long-term care facilities in the area are now considered resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific long-term care facilities.
