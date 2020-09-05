Clay County, S.D. records third COVID-19 death

Woodbury County presently has around 563 active infections, the highest in the region. Another 3,672 have recovered from the virus in the county while 56 have died, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Plymouth County, which has suffered a substantial outbreak in recent weeks, currently has around 369 active infections, according to IDPH data, while Sioux County, site of another outbreak, has 325. Most of the known infections in these counties are now considered recovered.

Other counties in Northwest Iowa have much smaller numbers of current infections. Monona County currently has about 17; Ida County, 19; Sac County, 36; Cherokee County, 15; Dickinson County, 60; Osceola County, 16; Clay County, (Iowa), 50; Crawford County, 133; O'Brien County, 77; and Lyon County, 26.

All other infections previously recorded in these counties are recovered or, in some cases, have died. Local health departments in Northeast Nebraska have not reported the number of recoveries in each county, making a calculation of current infections impossible.