Clay County Veterans Services officer trying to return military photos to their owners

"For the most part, there was no information other than the name of the veteran on the photos. So I did not have any way to know who I should contact," she said. "There are some people, of course, that I know personally, and so I've been trying to spread the word, you know, 'Come and get your photos.'"

Aden said she's not sure exactly how many photos she's managed to return to their owners, but she still has quite a large number on her hands. She said the courthouse will store the photos for at least a few years.

The rotating display on the screen, meanwhile, now has a few more photos than when it went live in March. Viewers don't even have to be at the courthouse to see the pictures -- the display has its own webpage.

"I've had more people come forward, and then as I've gone through some of the junk in my office -- I actually have, it's like 782 now," Aden said.