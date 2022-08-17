Clay County woman dies from dog bites

SPENCER, Iowa -- Authorities say a rural Rossie, Iowa, woman died after receiving multiple bites from her five Great Danes.

According to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Mindy Kiepe, 43, was found dead Monday in a ditch, just a short distance from her driveway.

The statement said the Clay County Communication Center received a 911 call from a man who believed he had come across a motorcycle crash. The caller stated he had found a female subject in a ditch, but couldn't get close to her because of several big dogs.

After deputies arrived at the scene, the statement said it was determined that Kiepe was deceased. She was not involved in a motorcycle crash. On Wednesday, the state medical examiner ruled that she died from multiple dog bite injuries.

Kiepe's five Great Danes were humanely euthanized, according to the statement.