Cleanup underway on Recycletronics waste site in South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Federal contractors have begun cleaning up tons of hazardous leaded glass illegally stored in South Sioux City and in rural Akron, Iowa, by a now-defunct recycling business owned by a former Sioux City councilman.

On Tuesday, workers with an excavator and skid loader continued to remove an estimated 3.38 million pounds of crushed glass and other waste from 2301 G St., where the waste had been stored outdoors in totes for at least five years. Removal began June 13.

Work at the Akron site also has begun.

The cleanup projects, which are being overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are being done through the federal Superfund program, which enables the agency to clean up contaminated sites. According to EPA documents, cleanup of the South Sioux City site is estimated at nearly $1.4 million.

Cleanup of 8.4 million pounds of glass stored in cardboard boxes packed to the rafters inside a 9,000-square-foot building at an Akron farm is estimated to cost more than $1.9 million, EPA documents show.

The glass was placed there by Aaron Rochester, who operated Recycletronics, a business that broke down and recycled components from TVs, computers and other electronics and also crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays found in older televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and possibly other toxic materials.

An EPA assessment of the South Sioux City site determined that lead is leaching into the surrounding soil. At the Akron site, the building is deteriorating and glass has spilled through a section of the building onto the ground outside.

The EPA anticipates no remedial measures will be needed after the glass has been removed from both sites and transported to a hazardous waste management facility for recycling or disposal, according to EPA action memorandums filed late last year.

After opening Recycletronics in 2012, Rochester shipped glass for recycling in 2012 and 2013 until it became cost-prohibitive. He continued to receive the materials until 2017 and illegally transported and stored an estimated 16.7 million pounds of the glass and waste at several sites.

Rochester continued to accept payments to receive shipments of CRT glass until early 2017, when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources ordered him to cease operations after denying renewal of Recycletronics' CRT recycling permit because of non-compliance with state and federal regulations.

EPA investigators that same year visited stockpiles of CRT glass at Recycletronics at 1220 Steuben St. and locations Rochester leased at the Scandanavian Building at 1801-03 Fourth St., 3035 Highway 75 North, 1313 11th St. and 3313 Northbrook Drive, all in Sioux City; the rural Akron site; and two South Sioux City sites.

Rochester later was indicted in federal court in Sioux City and pleaded guilty in March 2021 to charges of unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste. In November, a federal judge placed Rochester on three years' probation and ordered him to pay $4.05 million in restitution.

Rochester reached a consent agreement with the EPA in 2017 and a lawsuit settlement with the DNR in December 2019 in which he was to annually ship at least three truckloads of the glass to an approved disposal facility. He never performed any of the cleanup work, EPA officials have said, and continues to show he doesn't have the ability to pay for cleanup.

Property owners or third parties have cleaned up five of the eight storage sites through agreements with the EPA. Once the South Sioux City and Akron sites are cleaned up, the Scandanavian Building, which has more than 496,000 pounds of glass warehoused inside, will be the final site in need of cleanup.

