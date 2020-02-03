Close race, late decisions in final hours before caucuses

On the day of the caucuses, Sanders held a slim lead in Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polling on the race in Iowa: with all of the polls reported, Sanders was at an average of 23 percent, Biden at 19.3 percent, Buttigieg at 16.8 percent and Warren at 15.5 percent.

A poll published Monday morning by the liberal advocacy group Focus on Rural America showed Buttigieg at 19 percent, Sanders at 17, Biden and Warren at 15 percent each, and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar at 11 percent.

“The margin of error places the top five contenders … in a virtual tie,” the group said.

In other words, even in the final hours of a campaign that has lasted for more than a year, Iowa remains up for grabs.

This year’s caucuses also bring new ways of measuring candidates’ success. For the first time, the state party will announce not just the state delegate equivalents awarded to each candidate at the end of each precinct caucus, but also the first preference counts for each candidate.

In the Democratic caucuses, supporters gather in groups for each candidate, then some reorganizing often takes place based on the candidates’ varied levels of support.