Clowning around
Related to this story
Most Popular
PONCA, Neb. -- A man who admitted to investigators that he has a foot fetish is charged with sucking on the toes of at least nine children and…
DES MOINES -- Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two Republican U.S. House members and fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump…
SIOUX CITY -- A motorcycle driver was killed Thursday after hitting a semi trailer at a Sioux City intersection.
SIOUX CITY -- More than a dozen years ago, the Iowa Department of Transportation opened up a borrow pit just outside the Sioux City limits to …
SIOUX CITY – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County almost doubled in a week.
MARCUS Iowa -- For more than a year, Lisa Spieler had been compiling a spreadsheet that was bigger than ever, planning for events that will be…
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County jury on Monday found a Sioux City man guilty of sexually abusing two girls during a during a three-year period…
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
SIOUX CITY -- For allegedly conducting illegal charter flights more than two years ago, the Federal Aviation Administration has proposed civil…
SIOUX CITY -- During a special meeting held Tuesday in the Sioux City Council Chambers, members of the public and community leaders expressed …
Related to this topic
- August 13 recap: Siouxland news you may have missed today
- Siouxland speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Aug. 13, 2021
- What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
- WATCH NOW: Midwest Shrine Association holds its clown competition
- WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools struggle to fill bus driver jobs