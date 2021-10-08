CNOS, Tri-State Specialists to merge in January

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, and Tri-State Specialists, a provider of orthopedic services, surgeries and other specialties, have announced plans to consolidate their operations under the CNOS name.

The physicians of Tri-State Specialists will combine with CNOS effective Jan. 3, 2022, according to a news release.

Terms of the deal, described as an "alignment" in the release, were not disclosed.

The Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS) was founded in 1999, upon a merger of three existing specialty groups, according to their website. CNOS offers orthopaedics, neurosurgery, neurology, rheumatology, plastic surgery, podiatry, rehab services and sports medicine, the latter of which is one of their best-known specialties. CNOS has outreach clinics scattered throughout Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota.

Tri-State Specialists, formerly called Tri-State Orthopaedic Physicians, has a roster of surgeons in various specialties, as well as specialists in dermatology, physical therapy, sports medicine, neurology and pain management. Tri-State was formed on the merger of three previous practices about a decade and a half ago, and operates from two locations, one in the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's complex on Pierce Street and one in Le Mars at Floyd Valley Healthcare.

Suzi Gausman, director of quality, compliance and risk at CNOS, said Friday that some of Tri-State's providers have decided not to join CNOS. Seven of them have agreed to come aboard.

Tri-State's presence at Floyd Valley Healthcare (essentially a leased space) will transfer to CNOS, Gausman said, while the future of Tri-State's Sioux City operation is yet to be determined.

"We are going to be finding new real estate for them," Gausman said.

CNOS CEO Nolan Lubarski said in a provided statement that the merger will enable CNOS to "expand its specialty services and strengthens our commitment to exceed our patients’ expectations by providing greater access to clinical excellence.”

“Healthcare in the United States is moving toward ‘value based medicine’. We are positioning to become leaders in excellence and cost effective specialty care. I am convinced this partnership is in the best interest of our groups, our employees, and especially our patients,” Dr. Kevin Liudahl, orthopaedic surgeon with Tri-State Specialists, said in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0